SUJAWAL: Marking another heart-wrenching incident thanks to the callous state authorities, aggrieved men had to travel back on Monday with the dead bodies of their relatives from Civil Hospital via a pick-up van due to unavailability of ambulances, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, at least two bodies were brought to the government hospital after a fatal accident today whose relatives, hailing from adjacent villages, went to bring them back to their homes.

Upon unavailability of ambulances to shift the bodies to where they belong, the bereaving relatives, in spite of the inclement cold, had to arrange for a pick-up van to get their dead back home for their final rites and funerals.

Reportedly, the bereaved implored the hospital authorities for ambulances to take back their departed ones but to no avail.

In what demonstrates an abysmal state of public medical facilities across Sindh province, a lady in labour had to deliver her child in a nearby shrine because the on-duty hospital doctor was absent.

The pregnant woman visited today a public hospital in Mirpur Bhatoro, however, upon finding out there was no lady doctor in the house to tend to her, the lady, unable to afford an alternative, had to deliver her child within the premises of a nearby shrine.

