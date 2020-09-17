Sukkur: ATC sends alleged killers of 11 family members to jail

SUKKUR: Police produced a man and his four sons in Anti-Terrorism Court who allegedly murdered 11 members of their own family in Pano Akil, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Accused Abdul Wahab along with his four sons, stabbed 11 members of his family including women and children to death in village Halejvi Sharif on August 19.

Police also submitted post mortem reports of the victims in court and informed that the chemical and forensic reports yet to be presented to the ATC.

“Two women among the victims were pregnant. Slain wife of the main accused and his daughter in law bearing children,” according to post mortem reports.

The Judge ordered sending Abdul Wahab and his three sons to jail and his minor son to the children ward of the prison.

The main suspect and his four sons had allegedly confessed to murdering 11 members of his own family, including women and children.

