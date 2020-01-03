Another body retrieved, Sukkur building collapse death toll climbs to seven

SUKKUR: Another body was on Friday retrieved from the debris of a collapsed building in Sukkur, raising the death toll from the incident to seven, ARY NEWS reported.

The victim was identified as Saba, wife of Muhammad Ali. The body was handed over to the family after medico-legal and other formalities.

The funeral prayers of the victims, who died in the unfortunate incident, would be offered at Jinnah Municipal Stadium. The building collapse incident also caused injuries to around 18 people, however, all of them are reported to be out of danger.

It is pertinent to mention here that a four-story building collapsed in Sindh’s Sukkur district on Thursday, initially causing the death of three people with many others feared trapped inside the debris.

As per details, the four-story building located at Sukkur’s Hussaini road collapsed, with some people feared to be trapped under the debris of the building. Relief operations were underway to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel are taking part in the rescue operations and using heavy machinery to lift the debris from the site.

Read More: Six-story building collapses in Karachi’s Ranchore Line

Talking to ARY News, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Sheikh said that at least 12 people have been pulled out by the rescue teams, which were immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital Sukkur.

Sources said the building was 15-years-old and five families were living in the building.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from Commissioner Sukkur. He also directed to provide assistance to affected families.

