Sukkur Express headed to Jacobabad, catches fire near Lodhran station

SHIKARPUR: A train caught fire at the Lodhran station today, local police claimed that flames were caused by a short circuit in one of the bogies, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sukkur Express reportedly caught fire while en route to Jacobabad, investigations are currently underway to determine the actual cause of the blaze.

Read More: Funerals begin as town mourns victims of Tezgam train fire

Passengers on board the train took it upon themselves along with the help of people residing near the train station to put out the flames.

The passengers were rescued and sent on there way after the situation was brought under control.

No loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident by the police.

Read More: PM calls railways minister, gets briefing on Tezgam inferno

Seventy three people died and forty others were injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan yesterday (Thursday).

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place.

Eyewitness accounts of the tragic Tezgam express inferno also claimed a short circuit in the ceiling fan of an air conditioned sleeper bogie of the train.

Read More: PM Imran Khan orders immediate inquiry over Tezgam train accident

Witnesses to the incident say that reports of a possible gas cylinder leakage, or explosion are false and did not trigger the flames.

Witnesses also narrated how many of them jumped from the moving vehicle engulfed in flames to save their lives from jeopardy.

Comments

comments