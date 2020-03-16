Sukkur Express rammed into goods train near Tando Adam

HYDERABAD: Engine driver sustained minor injuries after Jacobabad to Karachi Sukkur Express rammed into a stationary goods train near Tando Adam this morning, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Karachi-bound train said to hit a stationary freight train near Tando Adam due to signal fault resulted in derailment of the engine from the track.

The engine driver sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The railway traffic was suspended due to the incident.

Relief teams rushed to the place of the mishap and relief operation has been underway.

Railway personnel were engaged to clear the track and restore railway traffic, according to the officials.

The number of railway accidents has surged alarmingly as in a recent incident at least 19 people lost their lives and more than 30 sustained injuries when Pakistan Express train collided with a passenger bus at a railway crossing near Rohri railway station on February 28.

According to a report Pakistan Railways had faced around Rs 410 million losses in train accidents on the railway network from August 2018 to December 2019.

Five major train accidents of passenger and good trains occurred from August 2018 to December 2019 in which 110 persons died and 123 injured, railway sources said.

