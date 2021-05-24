‘Govt to soon start construction work on Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Monday that construction work on 306 kilometers Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project will start soon, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media during a day-long visit to various Sindh districts, the planning minister said that the federal government has removed all financial and technical hurdles in the way of the construction of the 306-kilometer-long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway.

“Work on Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway will start after the approval from Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC),” he added.

Asad Umar promised that the government will build NADRA registration offices in every district of Sindh.

The Hyd-Sukkur motorway project is being described as the biggest project in the development package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Sindh last month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on April 16 unveiled a historic development package worth Rs446bn to develop backward areas of Sindh through power supply, irrigation, sports and communication projects.

The package includes restoration of 200,000 acres of agricultural land, upgrading of 14 passports offices, construction of the Nai Gaj dam to irrigate around 28,800 acres, 306-kilometre Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, gas supply to 160 villages and annual 30,000 new power connections in the neglected districts.

