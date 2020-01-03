Transaction structure of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway approved

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) approved the transaction structure for the project of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway (M6) based upon the recommended option in the feasibility.

In a meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday, the board considered the transaction structures of Public-Private Partnership Projects of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and NUST Teaching and Research Hospital.

Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA briefed the board on various aspects of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project.

The project is an NHA project, which is proposed to be built on a Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis. The Motorway project is estimated to cost Rs 204.28 billion, and would take around 33 months to complete.

The NHA team gave a detailed briefing on the proposed transaction structure for the project which had been designed in consultation with the PPP Authority.

The 296 km motorway project starting from Sukkur will touch Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Nawabshah, Matiari, Hala and Jamshoro and terminate at Hyderabad.

The board also considered a proposal of NUST for the construction of a teaching and research hospital (NTRH) on BOT basis in the PPP mode.

The Board after thorough deliberations cleared the project for implementation on BOT basis.

