KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday directed authorities to set up Sukkur model isolation centres in other cities of Sindh for the coronavirus patients, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah here in Karachi to review the facilities at Sukkur quarantine centre.

CM Murad has directed to convert empty labour colony apartments into isolation centres in Hyderabad, Kotri, Nooriabad and other cities of Sindh.

Temporary coronavirus hospitals

Chief Minister Sindh ordered to convert one block of Sukkur labour colony into temporary hospital for coronavirus patients and asked to fulfil all requirements of paramedical staff, doctors and ventilators at the temporary hospital in Sukkur.

“Purchase all equipments for temporary coronavirus hospital at Sukkur isolation centers,” he directed authorities.

“Make all newly constructed hospitals functional in one month,” ordered Shah and directed Chief Secretary Sindh to grant funds in this regard.

Govt to provide ration

Murad Ali Shah also issued directives for provision of ration to families of the people put in quarantine in Sukkur on their doorstep. The chief minister said the provincial government will take care of the families of those kept at the Sukkur isolation center.

During the meeting, Sindh CM directed concerned authorities to provide all facilities to pilgrims at Sukkur labour colony isolation center.

1 million soaps

Meanwhile, Murad Ali Shah has also decided to issue funds to union councils for the purchase and distribution of soaps among people in rural areas of Sindh. He ordered all deputy commissioners to run awareness campaign among masses to fight COVID-19.

He ordered to purchase one million soaps from soap manufacturing companies.

More testing kits

It was also decided in the meeting to purchase more testing kits for the detection of the novel coronavirus. CM Sindh directed to maintain a complete travel history of pilgrims arrived from Taftan via Iran.

It is noteworthy that the Sindh government has established a coronavirus pandemic emergency care and cure centre with isolation wards with 2,000 beds capacity at the newly constructed Labour colony in Sukkur.

It is to mention here that Sindh has reported the highest number of 150 coronavirus cases thus far.

