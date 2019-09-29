Sukkur man held for ‘attempting to sexually assault’ eleventh grader

SUKKUR: Police on Sunday arrested a man accused of attempting to sexually assault a teenage girl in a Sukkur locality, reported ARY News.

According to the police, the suspect tried to sexually abuse the eleventh grader at her house in Rohri area but fled when she screamed for help.

A case has been registered against the arrested man on the complaint of the girl’s uncle.

Earlier, Sept 17, an unidentified man had cut the throat of a teenage boy after a failed sexual assault in Faisalabad.

The boy was found in a critical condition near Jhal underpass in the city. Upon being informed, rescue officials shifted the boy to a hospital.

Talking to ARY News, the boy, Abdullah had said that he was a resident of Islamnagar area of Faisalabad and gone to the shrine of Hazrat Baba Noor Shah Wali.

He said that a driver took him forcefully to the underpass and attempted sexual assault. The boy said that the man cut his throat with a piece of glass over resistance and fled away from the scene.

