‘Mentally ill’ man kills ten members of his family in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A mentally challenged man killed ten members of his family in Sukkur’s area of Pano Akil, said police on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details of the dreadful incident, a man named Abdul Wahab, who is said to be mentally-ill, stabbed 10 members of his family to death in village Halejvi Sharif, Pano Akil, Sukkur.

Seven women and three kids are among dead. Getting information of the incident, police reached the spot and arrested Abdul Wahab along with his three sons.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah after taking notice of the matter has summoned detailed report from IGP Sindh.

According to CM House spokesperson, Murad Ali Shah has directed the police and the administration to extend their full support to the bereaved family.

The provincial chief executive has also directed police to aware him about every aspect of the incident.

Last year, a mentally challenged woman threw her one-month old baby into a well in a Multan neighbourhood.

According to rescue sources, the baby had luckily survived the fall and was rescued alive from the 50-feet deep well.

A rescue official had said the child remained safe owing to soft earth because of sand at the bottom of the well.

