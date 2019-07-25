M5 project possesses key importance for development in Pakistan: China

BEIJING: Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday said the 392-kilometre Sukkur-Multan motorway has prime importance for the economic and social development in Pakistan.

While conducting a briefing in Beijing, the spokesperson highlighted that the newly-constructed Sukkur-Multan Motorway would be very important to economic and social development in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chunying replied to a question, saying that the motorway project, which is also known as M5, is part of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway and it was completed two weeks ahead of contract due date.

The spokesperson said newly constructed motorway is the biggest transport infrastructure project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and one of the early harvest projects.

She termed CPEC an exemplary project of practical cooperation between the two neighbouring countries and all-weather friends. She added China would like to work with Pakistan to continue to advance the building of CPEC, enrich its essence, achieve high-quality development and bring more benefits to our countries and people in the neighbouring region.

