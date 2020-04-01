SUKKUR: In a positive news, 191 people kept in isolated quarantine were declared fit and healthy after spending more than 14 days by themselves, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

302 people were moved from the Taftan border to Sukkur’s quarantine facility on March 14.

Out of the 191 tested positive for coronavirus while the same amount of people tested negative.

Divisional commissioner of the locality says that the batch of people will be put through a final test for coronavirus which will determine their future, if tests come out negative, everyone could walk back home.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan has jumped to 2039, whereas, 59 patients have recovered from coronavirus pandemic across the country, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard showed a from COVID-19 pandemic, whereas, 12 declared in critical condition.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 708 followed by Sindh with 676 patients. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 253 cases, 158 in Balochistan, 184 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 54 in Islamabad and six in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

