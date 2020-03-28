Eleven more pilgrims shifted to homes from Sukkur quarantine facility

SUKKUR: Eleven more pilgrims were sent back to their homes from Sukkur’s quarantine facility, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said, pilgrims including women and the children were permitted to leave for their homes after getting clearance from the health officials. The pilgrims belong to Karachi and Tando Jam.

It may be noted that earlier, as many as 626 pilgrims were sent back to their homes after testing negative for the coronavirus. The pilgrims were shifted from Taftan border to Sukkur due to coronavirus fear.

A portion of coronavirus suspects kept in Sukkur’s quarantine facility were taken to the city of Hyderabad, the first bus carrying the people serving quarantine had arrived at the Hyderabad facility on Wednesday.

The people were shifted to Kohsar Hospital’s quarantine facility and went all the necessary medical checks and treatment moving forward.

The authorities detailed that the decision was made for the individuals that are residents of Hyderabad but were kept in Sukkur’s quarantine facility till Hyderabad made preparations to house and care for them.

