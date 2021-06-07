Sukkur track declared unsafe for trains, report highlights  

SUKKUR: With more than 30 people losing their lives in yet another train incident in Ghotki today, it emerged that Railway officials have previously issued reports declaring the track unsafe, ARY NEWS reported.

A handout issued almost a week back by Deputy Superintendent (DS) of Railways Sukkur to CEO Railways highlighted the dangers posed to the trains from the Sukkur track.

It said that the 456-kilometer track on the mainline in the Sukkur division was in a dilapidated condition besides also highlighting issues with the 532-kilometer of the branch line track in the division.

Moreover, another report has emerged which blamed the DS Railways Sukkur for train accidents in the area while terming him mentally unfit to run the affairs.

The report was prepared by the federal inspector for Railway Farrukh Taimoor months back over the conduct of DS Tariq Latif after Karachi Express encountered an accident at Mando Dero.

The inspector cautioned the railway ministry against the DS and reported that more incidents could happen in his presence. He blamed the deputy superintendent for being mentally unfit while recommending his medical treatment besides also claiming that he forces drivers to speed up the trains on the track.

Moreover, he highlighted that the appointment of a grade-19 official on the post was also against the regulations. The sources privy to the matter said that the senior general manager Nisar Memon has also repeatedly asked the railways minister to transfer the official.

