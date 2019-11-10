Sukkur woman sells her daughter to pay off debt

SUKKUR: A debt-ridden woman in Sukkur sold her 11-year-old daughter Zameera to a 32-year-old man Hubdar to settle a debt, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, a woman living under debt in Sukkur sold her minor daughter for Rs2 lacs under the grab of marriage after she failed to return the loan with interest to the influential family.

Upon being informed of child marriage, police carried out a raid at the wedding ceremony and arrested the groom including other family members. The police also took the minor girl into protective custody.

The SSP Sukkur assured the family of the girl that Nikah Khwan (marriage officiator) will also be arrested soon and police will themselves file a case against the influential family if no one comes forward to lodge a complaint.

