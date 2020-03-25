Batch of patients shifted from Sukkur’s quarantine center to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A portion of coronavirus suspects kept in Sukkur’s isolated quarantine facility have been taken to the city of Hyderabad, the first bus carrying the people serving quarantine arrived at the Hyderabad facility on Wednesday, ARY News reported.\

The people have been shifted to Kohsar Hospital’s quarantine facility and will undergo all the necessary medical checks and treatment moving forward.

The authorities detailed that the decision was made for the individuals that are residents of Hyderabad but were kept in Sukkur’s quarantine center till Hyderabad made preparations to house and care for them.

Ten more coronavirus patients recovered in Sindh yesterday, bringing the total number of the people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the province to 14, according to a spokesperson for the provincial government.

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab said: “Another 10 patients of #COVIDー19 in #Sindh have recovered and their tests have come negative. Total number of patients who have recovered in Sindh are now 14. Alhamdolillah.”

