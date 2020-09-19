FIA summons Suleman Shahbaz to justify Rs9.2 billion transactions

ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team constituted by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe money laundering case has summoned son of Shahbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The FIA in its notice today has summoned Suleman Shahbaz in its Lahore office for questioning on September 25. The sources have confirmed ARY News that the notice sent to Suleman Shahbaz carries along with it a questionnaire as well to which he has to prepare his response.

The notice served by the FIA points out that an amount of Rs9.2 billion was transferred to an employee’s account who works for both Ramzan Sugar Mill and Al Arabia Mill.

The watchdog has questioned the sources of the said amount and has asked Shahbaz to furnish the money trail. It has also required answers on the expenditure of this amount from Shahbaz.

It is to note that the Accountability Court released non-bailable arrest warrants against Suleman Sharif and Haroon Yousuf on September 16 in the money laundering reference.

The Accountability court released its written order in the last hearing of money laundering reference against Shahbaz Sharif’s family.

While it renewed arrest warrants against Shahbaz and Yousuf, the court also asked Foreign Office on the repatriation of both absconding suspects.

According to the written order, the court had summoned Rabia Imran and Nusrat Shahbaz of Shahbaz’s family but the relevant authority revealed to the court that both the women fled the country. To which, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the two women as well.

