PTI newly-elected legislator from AJK meets Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A newly-elected legislator from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Barrister Sultan Mahmood has met Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sultan Mahmood and Ali Amin Gandapur discussed Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the matters related to the political situation and development of AJK. During the meeting, the leaders strongly condemned ongoing human rights violations by Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir.

The federal minister said that the routine life of the people of occupied Kashmir has been paralysed due to imposition of curfew which turned the valley into a world’s biggest jail.

He said that thousands of Kashmiri youth were shifted to undisclosed locations, whereas, Kashmiri women are being raped to crush the struggle for freedom.

“India has made plans to establish Hindu settlements in occupied Kashmir following the pattern of Palestine. I demand the international community to take notice of war crimes being committed by India there.”

Ali Amin Gandapur said that India has risked regional and global peace by exhibiting its inhuman behaviour.

Barrister Mahmood said Kashmiri people are brave and passionate to get right to self-determination till their last breath. Indian atrocities cannot defeat Kashmiris, the PTI AJK president added.

In the meeting, Ali Amin Gandapur congratulated Mahmood over his victory in Mirpur by-election on LA-III Mirpur seat. He said that Mahmood’s victory exhibited Kashmiris’ confidence over the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Mahmood said the people from Kashmir have a special affection for Prime Minister Imran Khan. He predicted that PTI will get major successes in AJK in the next elections.

