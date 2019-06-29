‘No extension in summer vacations’: Schools to reopen from July 1

KARACHI: Secretary School Education Department of Sindh clarified on Saturday that the government has not made any extension in summer vacations, ARY News reported.

In a latest statement, the secretary of school education said that all government and private educational institutions will be reopened from July 1 as there is no extension made in summer vacations by the provincial government.

“New educational session will be commenced in all private and government institutions from July 1,” he added.

The secretary advised parents to send their children to schools in accordance with the schedule released for the education sessions.

Read More: Summer vacations’ fee: SHC warns issuance of contempt notices to schools

It is pertinent to mention here that it emerged earlier on April 24 that the schedule for summer vacations was revised for educational institutes of Sindh.

According to previous reports, a session was held with the provincial minister for education in chair, which decided to change the timetable of vacations to commence educational sessions from May 1.

The timing of institutes has also been changed to 8:00 am to 02:00 pm, the reports said.

Comments

comments