Sumsam Bukhari expected to become new information minister Punjab: sources

LAHORE: Information Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab, Sumsam Ali Bukhari, is expected to be given the portfolio of province’s information ministry after Fayyazul Hassan Chohan tendered his resignation earlier in the day, ARY News reported Tuesday.

Bukhari was called to the Chief Minister House, Punjab where he met CM Usman Buzdar.

Former minister of state and Pakistan People’s party (PPP) leader Sumsam Bokhari had shifted his allegiance to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2015.

Read also: Chohan asked to tender resignation over statement against Hindu community

He won the provincial assembly seat PP-201 from Sahiwal on the PTI ticket in July 25, 2018 general elections. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take action against Fayyazul Hassan Chohan over the controversial statement he made against the Hindu community.

Chohan’s derogatory statement against the Hindus irked PM Khan who directed provincial authorities to ask the Punjab information minister to tender his resignation. PM Khan issued strict directives to federal and provincial ministers, saying that such statements will not be tolerated anymore which hurt sentiments of believers of any religion.

Punjab CM House spokesperson Shehbaz Gill confirmed that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has met Chohan and accepted his resignation.

Gill on behalf of the Punjab government expressed dissociation with the derogatory statement of Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and expressed complete solidarity with the Hindu community.

