Sundar Pichai started at Google, made name with Android

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Below are some key facts about Pichai:

Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India on June 10, 1972

An alumnus of Wharton business school, Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Worked at consultant McKinsey & Co before Google

First interviewed at Google on April 1, 2004, the same day that the company launched Gmail

Widely credited for making the Google Chrome browser

Pichai took over Android business from that group’s founder, Andy Rubin, managing the market leading smartphone operating system globally

– A year after Pichai took over Android, Google shipped 1 billion devices

– Prior to taking over as CEO, Pichai was in charge of product and engineering at Google’s Internet businesses

– Appointed CEO of Google in August 2015

– Was widely seen as a potential successor to Microsoft Corp CEO Steve Ballmer before Satya Nadella took over in February 2014

– Loves to play chess

