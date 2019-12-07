Sunita Marshall opens up about her husband’s kidnap ordeal

Model and actor Sunita Marshall recently opened up about the tough time she went through when her husband, Hasan Ahmed was kidnapped inMarch 2012.

Making an appearance on Samina Peerzada’s show, she revealed shocking details about her husband’s kidnapping and how she dealt with it. Hasan, an actor as well, was held hostage for 35 days before he returned home.

The Mera Saaein fame was almost in tears sharing her ordeal. She shared that kidnappers communicated with her for negotiations as her husband had provided her number. It was an extremely difficult time for her family and kids but Hasan’s friends were there to support her, she said. “35 days, I don’t know how 35 days passed by, I couldn’t understand.”

The Surkh Chandni actor was released in April 2012 but the night of his release was traumatizing for Sunita. “That night was very difficult,” the actress said while breaking down in tears. She shared that a friend Danish took ransom money with him after successful negotiations. Throughout the kidnapping, CPLC was really helpful and supportive, she added.

Sunita Marshall went onto say that her husband was “mentally disturbed” after his return as he was kept in a small room in a terrifying state, with no access to proper toilets and he had not even brushed his teeth for 35 days. Hence, it took him time to recover and get back back to the same “zone” and continue with his life with the help of friends and family.

