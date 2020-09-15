WATCH: Sunita Marshall’s Instagram video will leave you in stitches
Sunita Marshall is one of the most popular fashion models in Pakistan since the ‘Preeto’ era and her popularity is not just limited to modelling, as almost all of her acting projects were also successful.
The Mera Saaein actress, who married fellow actor Hassan Ahmed in 2018, also has a huge fan following on social media.
One of the videos from her Instagram account is going viral on social media, and though she hasn’t mentioned whether she made it on TikTok or some other app, the video is hilarious.
Here it is!
Sometimes it’s fun to be a little crazy 😜 @hasanahmedofficial
She has surely scared her husband!
One has to just see the comments section to know that her fans and followers not only loved the video but also laughed their hearts out.
We got married in 2008 when social media wasn’t that popular, so I couldn’t give due credit to our designers for such beautiful outfits This mehendi outfit was designed by @nomiansari and it was a splendid surprise as I saw the outfit a few hours before the event Hasan’s kurta pyjama was done by his college mate @munibnawaz Here are a few pictures as we all danced the night away
I didn’t have any time to plan for my wedding dress so helplessly I called Mehdi and he was so sweet that he told me to pick any dress that I like Thank you @mehdicouture , you saved the day Hasan’s suit again by @munibnawaz Makeup by @angies.salon and photography by @rehanomerdada