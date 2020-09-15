WATCH: Sunita Marshall’s Instagram video will leave you in stitches

Sunita Marshall is one of the most popular fashion models in Pakistan since the ‘Preeto’ era and her popularity is not just limited to modelling, as almost all of her acting projects were also successful.

The Mera Saaein actress, who married fellow actor Hassan Ahmed in 2018, also has a huge fan following on social media.

One of the videos from her Instagram account is going viral on social media, and though she hasn’t mentioned whether she made it on TikTok or some other app, the video is hilarious.

Here it is!

View this post on Instagram Sometimes it’s fun to be a little crazy 😜 @hasanahmedofficial A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on Sep 14, 2020 at 10:08am PDT

She has surely scared her husband!

One has to just see the comments section to know that her fans and followers not only loved the video but also laughed their hearts out.

