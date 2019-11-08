Sunny Deol all set to attend Kartarpur opening ceremony

Actor turned politician Sunny Deol will be the part of the first delegation that will be present at the Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony taking place on Saturday, November 9.

Talking to the Indian news agency (ANI) he said, “If I won’t go, who will? I’ll definitely go. It is my area and my home.”

The announcement of the actor’s presence at the ceremony was made by the Chief Minister of Indian Punjab, Amarinder Singh on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will also be a part of the Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on Apr 6, 2019 at 9:37am PDT

Sidhu had taken permission from the Indian External Affairs Ministry to attend the event following an invitation by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related: Navjot Singh Sidhu invited for Kartarpur Corridor opening

Ex-Indian Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, and ministers Amarinder Singh, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and Hardeep Puri will also attend the event.

The opening ceremony will take place on both Pakistani and Indian sides. PM Khan will inaugurate the corridor on the Pakistani side of the border.

Want to add something to the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.