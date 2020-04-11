Daylight robbery, Super-Mart along with customers looted by five men in Karachi

KARACHI: A super-mart was robbed in broad daylight in Paposh Nagar area of the metropolis on Saturday by armed assailants, ARY News reported.

According to details, five robbers made their way to a super market of the residency and cleaned out the cash register.

Read More: Female SHO injured in Karachi mob attack while enforcing lockdown

Customers inside the establishment were also deprived of valuable including wallets and mobile phones.

The robbers came on two seperate motorcycles to commit the crime.

Earlier on March 13, a first information report (FIR) has been registered with the Sukhan police station against unidentified police officers allegedly involved in storming houses in plain clothes to loot households.

Read More: Plain-clothes police officers allegedly involved in house robberies in Karachi

The local police said some plain-clothes policemen forcibly entered the house of a dairy farmer within the remits of the Sukhan police station this week and attempted to loot Rs2.3 million cash but they had to return empty-handed.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage emerged showing a police van and a car entering the area.

Comments

comments