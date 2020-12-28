Superbike racer embarrasses himself after celebrating victory too soon

In what constitutes a hilarious blooper, in Brazil a superbike race contender was mortified soon after he realized his victory celebration was bit too soon, as the premature merriment cost him the race.

He, Andre Verissimo, in fact, finished third instead of first at the Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna in the city of Goiana, which is entirely due to his impatience to claim victory before actually earning it.

was all set to cinch the first place, reports Ladbible,

After a glance over his shoulder at the final bend, when he turned around to see his two closest competitors way behind him, he took his hands off the throttle to celebrate his victory.

However, he did it too soon, Unfortunately.

Mr Verissimo was so clouded in his calculation due to impending victory, he failed to spot his opponents Osvaldo Filho and Marcelo Skaf wrapping up hastily the distance between amongst them.

While he took to the celebration of triumph before actually winning the race and stood up from his straddle, his rivals vroomed ahead in the final seconds of Brazilian Superbike race.

Nevertheless, Mr Verissimo, showcasing sportsmen spirit, was filmed attempting to regain lost ground by sitting down again and accelerating – but in vain. He ended up finishing third, thanks to his error.

“I tried to accelerate, but (the bike) was in third gear – really slow,” he later explained, according to media channel Sky News. “The motorcycle was dead and they passed me by.”

