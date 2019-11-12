Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Three new superheroes are coming to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe

superheroes DC Marvel

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Fiege has confirmed that three superheroes will be landing in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

He is currently developing shows based around Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight. All three will appear on the big screen in Marvel movies after their debuts in Disney+  television shows, he confirmed in an interview with Hollywood Reporter. 

Ms. Marvel is the studio’s first Muslim superhero. The series will focus on the life of a Pakistani-American born teenager named Kamala Khan who possesses shapelifting superhuman power.

The makers have already started hunting for the role of Ms. Marvel and had announced that they will unveil the first look on November 12.

Disney’s new streaming service will launch internationally on November 12.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Inside Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s trip to magical kingdom

Lifestyle

Aisha Khan blessed with a baby girl: report

Lifestyle

Aiman, Minal Khan to launch new clothing label

Lifestyle

Scoob! trailer reveals the origin of Scooby-Doo


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close