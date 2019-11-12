Three new superheroes are coming to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Fiege has confirmed that three superheroes will be landing in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

He is currently developing shows based around Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight. All three will appear on the big screen in Marvel movies after their debuts in Disney+ television shows, he confirmed in an interview with Hollywood Reporter.

Ms. Marvel is the studio’s first Muslim superhero. The series will focus on the life of a Pakistani-American born teenager named Kamala Khan who possesses shapelifting superhuman power.

The makers have already started hunting for the role of Ms. Marvel and had announced that they will unveil the first look on November 12.

Disney’s new streaming service will launch internationally on November 12.

