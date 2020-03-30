Supermarket sealed in Karachi over lack of safety measures

KARACHI: The Karachi administration on Monday sealed the famous Super Market in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area for not taking precautionary measures against the coronavirus spread, ARY News reported.

As per details, Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani ordered to seal superstore during his visit to different areas of the city to assess the implementation of the lockdown measures announced by the Sindh government.

Iftikhar Shallwani said that he took the decision after witnessing a long queue outside the Supermarket’s Gulshan branch and no shopper was observing social distancing.

He said that all the stores that are found violating social distancing would be sealed in the city.

The Sindh government on March 27 intensified restrictions in the lockdown as it ordered businesses across the province to open at 8 am and shut down at 5 pm.

Petrol and CNG stations among others have been asked to operate from 8 am to 5 pm and closed down after that till the lockdown is imposed in the province in the face of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the government had allowed shops selling essential food items to stay open from 8 am to 8 pm.

Meanwhile, Sindh earlier today reported two new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial tally to five.

Azra Pechuho confirmed the two deaths in Karachi. The patients were 52 and 66 years old and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 three days ago.

“We can confirm 2 more deaths in Karachi from coronavirus as of this morning. The 66 and 52-year-old had underlying renal & respiratory diseases & had acquired COVID19 through contact at the Raiwand Ijtima,” said Sindh Health Department in a Tweet.

