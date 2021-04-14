Superstars do fake acting: Nawazuddin Siddiqui tells aspiring actors

Critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that ‘superstars’ in Bollywood do fake acting and aspiring actors should not copy them, reported Times of India.

Doling out advice for young newcomers, the Gangs of Wasseypur star said, “I would just like to say from my experience that you should not lose your originality,” adding, “These superstars do fake acting, so don’t get carried away with it.”

“I want to see your original acting. If you are acting like a superstar, why would I watch you? If you show something good, something that is interesting and original, I would want to see that.”

Siddiqui also expressed displeasure at the fact that big names from Bollywood are only turning to OTT platforms now that the pandemic has closed down theaters.

“In the beginning, it was because of cause and passion. Now, because of the lockdown and films not releasing in theatres, these big stars are coming to OTT,” he said.

“That is not a good thing. Now there are big OTT platforms that are taking these big stars. Why didn’t these stars come before?” the Sacred Games actor questioned.

Do you agree with Siddiqui?

