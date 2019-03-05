ECC approves Rs768 mln supplementary grant for Interior Ministry projects

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs768.8 million supplementary grant over recommendations of the Ministry of Interior, ARY News reported.

The meeting of the committee was presided over by the Finance Minister Asad Umar.

The grant will be utilised for different projects initiated by the ministry including betterment of security arrangements of the federal capital and e-passport.

The ministry had forwarded recommendations to provide funds for maintenance of surveillance cameras and purchases of security vehicles for the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Moreover, the supplementary grant to the ministry will also be expended for e-passport projects and payments of electricity dues.

Preparations for construction of an additional terminal of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) at Port Qasim was also reviewed in the meeting.

Asad Umar issued directives for initiation of construction work of additional LNG terminal before the commencement of winter season.

Last ECC meeting held in February, had approved an additional guarantee of Rs6.5bn for Pakistan International Airline.

The financial support package for the PIA had been approved while the funds would be spent for maintenance of engines acquisition of related spares to put into operation the grounded planes.

The ECC meeting also discussed different proposals for revival of the agriculture sector and decided to collaborate with China to enhance cotton yield.

