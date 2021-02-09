I support open ballot & my party has maintained this as well, PML-N MNA says

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and lawmaker Javed Latif said Tuesday he personally supports the idea of open-ballot in Senate polls and that his party, too, has maintained this narrative but any Constitutional amendment should transpire after consensus amongst all stakeholders.

Speaking exclusively in ARY News program Off The Record, the PML-N MNA said anything that has to be done through parliament and reflect on the Constitution must be sought with a consensus amongst all the lawmakers. He said why the government was interested in bringing about an amendment for one particular instance to serve their own interests?

I support open Senate balloting, said Mian Javed Latif, adding our party is all for transparency but this should be done through proper channel and not for this one instance to back up their motive.

READ: Fed govt to present leaked video of MPAs as evidence before SC: sources

Separately today, it was learned the federal government has decided to present leaked videos of the lawmakers receiving money for selling out their votes in Senate Elections 2018 as evidence before the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC).

According to sources privy to the matter, the evidence would be put up before the apex court in a presidential reference from President Arif Alvi seeking an open ballot during upcoming Senate elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed is hearing the presidential reference seeking the court’s advice over open ballot in the upcoming Senate election.

