Traders form new alliance to reopen markets in Karachi

KARACHI: The traders have announced the formation of a new alliance, Supreme Council of Traders, to reopen markets from 15th day of Ramazan (May 9) despite the ongoing coronavirus lockdown across Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

A meeting of businesspersons was held at the office of Karachi Electronics Dealers Association (KEDA) to hold discussions over different options for resuming businesses in the metropolis.

The newly-formed alliance announced to reopen markets after making consensus besides tabling some demands before the Sindh government.

During the session, the representatives of the traders’ alliance made a telephonic conversation with the Sindh information minister Nasir Shah. The provincial minister assured the traders for finalising the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening the markets.

The meeting was also attended by a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) to show solidarity with the business community facing difficulties due to coronavirus lockdown.

Moreover, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) showed support to the traders’ demand for resuming business activities in the city.

Talking to a traders delegation that visited the party headquarters in Bahadurabad today, the MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the traders should provide them with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and get themselves prepare to resume their businesses.

“Lockdown game is now over,” he said adding that the city now has to resume its business.

He said that the revival of trade activities in the city was necessary to run the national economy smoothly.

Speaking on the occasion, the trader’s leader Atiq Mir said that they would now open their business without caring for any rules. “We have to earn money to feed our children,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had announced to continue the lockdown measures during the month of Ramazan in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

