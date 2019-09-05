Supreme Court acquits murder accused over lack of evidence

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court bench on Thursday acquitted a murder accused over lack of evidence, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard appeal of accused Saifullah against his conviction.

Saifullah was accused of killing Tariq Mehmood alias Tarkish in year 2006 in Gharat area.

Hearing the case of Lahore Registry on video link, Justice Khosa remarked that the testimony of the father of the victim depicts that he is not a truthful person.

“He is not an eyewitness. His son’s dead body is present before him still the father speaking untruth in the name of Allah,” Chief Justice said.

Both witnesses are claiming about two fires but the medical report says that single bullet fired from the gun, Justice Khosa remarked.

The post-mortem of the victim was also conducted late by 15 hours from the incident, the judge observed.

” Holy Quran teaches us, don’t hide evidence, be a witness in the name of Allah,” Chief Justice said.

“Is it only the responsibility of the Supreme Court to check the evidence, when the record of the case was also available with the high court and the trial court earlier,” Justice Khosa questioned.

The apex court is hearing remaining appeals of the Lahore Registry, hopefully all criminal appeals from Lahore will complete by the next week, the chief justice said.

