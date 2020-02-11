SC wraps up Amal Umer case, orders Rs1 million compensation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrapped up a suo motu case pertaining to the killing of ten-year-old Amal Umer in a crossfire between police and robbers in the port city, reported ARY News.

An apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, directed the Sindh government to pay a compensation of Rs0.5 million each to the victim girl’s parents and the Rah-e-Amal Trust as per its policy.

The country’s top judge said those involved in the tragic incident would be punished.

He remarked that police personnel lacked proper training due to which they didn’t know where to shoot and where not to, often ending up missing the target.

Read More: SC orders Sindh govt to implement ‘Amal Umer Act’, launch inquiry against NMC

In August 2018, the girl along with her parents was on her way, when she was hit by a bullet in her head while the robbers were robbing a car next to them. She was rushed to the nearest hospital (National Medical Centre – NMC). The hospital gave oxygen to the injured girl by an Ambubag pumping manually. The doctor told them to shift her to another hospital.

The NMC neither provided them with emergency medical aid nor ambulance and even refused to give the Ambubag to help the injured reaching another hospital.

The family arranged another ambulance, however, Amal died on the way to the other hospital.

Read More: Amal murder case: Probe team submits report in SC

Comments

comments