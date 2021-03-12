SC to take up case on holding local bodies polls in country on March 15

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) would take up a case pertaining to holding local bodies elections in the country on March 15, ARY NEWS reported.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa would lead the proceedings as notices have already been served to the federal and provincial governments.

The notices to the federal and provincial governments have been served through attorney general and advocate generals. The apex court has also issued notice to the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to appear before the court.

During a hearing of the apex court on January 28, the Supreme Court bench ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to fix dates for local government elections within a week.

“We are our own enemies, not requiring an external foe if we fail in compliance with the constitution,” Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked in the hearing.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for a week.

“Why the local councils elections not being held, why the people are being deprived of democracy,” Justice Faez Isa earlier questioned. “The supreme court’s order being violated by not holding the local government polls,” the learned justice remarked.

Justice Isa in a reference to Article 6 of the constitution said those hindering enforcement of the constitution committing an act of high treason.

“It seems the election commission not being guided by the constitution but getting instructions from someone else,” the bench remarked.

Read More: KP to hold local bodies election in September

Chief Election Commissioner informed the court that the last term of the local councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was completed on August 25 in 2019. The province has yet to legislate for the new local government law, the CEC said.

“It is the responsibility of the election commission to hold elections but it didn’t fulfill this constitutional responsibility while around two years have passed to the completion of the previous local government term”, the court remarked.

