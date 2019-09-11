ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday commuted death sentence of a murder convict into life imprisonment, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the Lahore Registry’s case on video link.

The trial court had awarded death sentence to Saifullah for shooting to death his two brothers over a land dispute in Bhakkar district of Punjab.

The Lahore High Court had also endorsed the trial court’s decision.

Saifullah and his brothers were involved in a dispute over distribution of the family’s land. Accused Saifullah during the fight opened fire at a brother, when another tried to escape from the scene, he also fired over him.

His sister Naseem Bibi was also injured in the incident and later succumbed to her injuries in hospital after one month, a lawyer of the deceased told the court.

“Who was present in reconciliation between the two parties,” chief justice Khosa asked.

A sister Zubaida and heirs of the deceased agreed to pardon the accused, the court was informed.

“The Indian law has been amended to make the reconciliation with heirs acceptable,” Chief Justice Khosa observed. “The Supreme Court has also proposed the parliament for the same amendment in the law as Pakistan’s law disallows this reconciliation,” the top judge said.

