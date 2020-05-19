Stop all constructions on Margalla Hills: Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered for halting all constructions on Margalla Hills, ARY News reported.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed was hearing a petition against illegal constructions and hacking of trees on Margalla Hills.

The bench stopped the expansion of all restaurants, including Monal restaurant and issued directives for the authorities concerned to pull down all illegal constructions and restore Margalla Hills to its original position.

Read More: SC orders opening of shopping malls across country

The apex court instructed that trees cut under the garb of construction be planted.

The court will resume hearing of the case after Eidul Fitr.

Read More: Mayor Islamabad grilled by CJP Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court

Comments

comments