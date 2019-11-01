SC upholds life imprisonment of convicts in double murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has rejected the petition against life imprisonment of two convicts, Daud Baig and Sabir Hussain, in a double murder case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The SC preserved the high court’s verdict that pronounced jail-term for life to the persons who were convicted in murdering two citizens including Mazhar Hussain and a woman. It is pertinent to mention here that a trial court had sentenced to death to Baig and Hussain in the same case which was later converted to life sentence by a high court.

As the hearing went underway, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah expressed outrage over the lawyer of the convicted persons. He remarked it seems that the counsel has not read out details of the case, adding that the apex court has thoroughly reviewed all of its aspects.

Read: SC upholds death sentence to five persons’ murderer

Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the arguments of their lawyer led towards hanging to death for the convicted prisoners and he should not tell the court for the points which would go in favour of his clients.

Later, the top court dismissed the petition for review the life sentence.

Earlier in March, the Supreme Court had upheld the death sentence awarded to convicts in a triple murder case.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa had rejected appeals moved by the convicts who assailed the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruling that had awarded them capital punishment in the case.

Read: SC upholds death for convicts in triple murder case

Back in 2007, Ilyas Gujjar, Hera Gujjar and Zahid Gujjar were murdered while Naved Ilyas and Tahir Mehmood wounded by a rival group over a petty issue in Lahore’s Azimpura.

Elaborating details of the case, Justice Khosa remarked that the victims were not murdered at one place but at three different places after being chased down by the convicts.

Justice Khosa said the relevant trial court incorporated terror charges in the case which were later excluded by the high court during the hearing of the accused’s appeals.

The murders didn’t constitute terrorism but were result of personal enmity, he explained, upholding the LHC verdict.

Comments

comments