ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday barred Pakistan Railways from selling its land in the federation and provinces in a case pertaining to the aforementioned department’s deficit, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad appeared before a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar which imposed a ban on selling the land used for railway operations.

The court also ordered that the railways department could not lease the land, owned by the federal and provincial governments.. However, the land which is not required for railway operations could be leased for a period of five years.

“A housing society cannot be constructed on the land and it is the department’s duty to take care of the land and protect it from encroachers,” said Justice Nisar.

The bench also stated that the court’s interim order in regard to the Royal Palm Club case will remain in force.

Earlier, addressing the Advocate General (AG) Sindh during the hearing, the chief justice said these lands remain with the railways department prior to the partition of India. “Do you want back your land?”

Responding to the CJP, AG Sindh said the land that is not being used by the railways should be given back to the province. “If the railways department want to use the land to generate revenues, we can also do the same.”

“Tell us how can we use the court its authority. We could rule that the department will not sell the land under its use,” replied Justice Nisar.

Further on in the hearing, the counsel for Sindh government pleaded before the court to not allow Pakistan Railways to lease out the land. “We fear a housing society being built on our land.”

The bench asked the advocate general to submit a plea under article 184 (iii) in this regard.”We will address your apprehensions in our judgment”, the top judge concluded.

Comments

comments