Supreme Court hears minorities rights implementation case

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Supreme Court heard the minorities rights implementation case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Supreme Court had constituted a two-member bench headed by Justice Faisal Arab for the implementation of its 2014 landmark judgement on the protection of minority rights and promotion of a culture of religious and social tolerance.

The apex court bench had taken up a case relating to the rights of minorities and asked the federal and provincial governments to furnish before the court monthly reports highlighting steps taken to ensure the rights of the minorities.

The federal and provincial governments had submitted implementation reports in the court.

The bench has to implement the supreme court decision and provinces and the institutions have been ordered to enforce the verdict of the court, Justice Ijazul Ahsan said during the hearing.

All provinces have submitted relevant reports to the court, “we will review the report and issue further orders”, Justice Ahsan said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

The 2014 verdict authored by former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, was seen as providing basis for curbing increasing intolerance and bigotry in society.

In what was billed as a verdict that may correct the course of increasing intolerance, hate and bigotry in society, the Supreme Court had in 2014 directed the law enforcing agencies to promptly register criminal cases for desecrating the places of worship of minorities or on violation of any of their rights guaranteed under the law.

Comments

comments