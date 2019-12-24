Supreme Court hears petition on coal pollution in Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a petition regarding air pollution in Karachi with unsafe storage of coal, ARY News reported.

A bench of the apex court heard the petition at its Karachi Registry.

According to the petition no steps have been taken to address the pollution problem despite earlier court orders.

The bench ordered the home secretary and I.G. Police Sindh to take action over the coal pollution in the city.

“The goods carriers should ensure compliance of the rules regarding safety of the environment from coal storage to transportation,” the court ordered.

The apex court also directed the Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to monitor the coal storage and ordered the coal consuming industries to make sure control on the pollution.

The court ordered the SEPA to visit the coal using industries for monitoring. It is the responsibility of the environment agency to bound the coal based industries to control the coal pollution, the bench remarked.

Recently, the number of illegal stockpiles of coal earlier restricted to district South in Karachi were spread dramatically to other parts of the city.

According to reports this was done by coal importing companies to cut the storage costs.

The areas where hazardous consignments of coal were dumped in open over the past one year included Landhi, Cattle Colony, Razzaqabad and a site near Rehri Goth.

