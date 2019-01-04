ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to unfreeze the bank accounts of Bahria Town and Malir Development Authority (MDA).

A SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case in Islamabad.

“When did the court order to freeze Bahria Town’s bank accounts,” the CJP questioned as he expressed resentment over FIA’s action. “The court had only ordered to monitor the real estate company’s accounts.”

Relaying an analogy of the FIA crossing the limit of its powers, the chief justice said, “We had also passed a judgement regarding a school case. The court did not slash the fees of only 27 schools but the court order covered schools throughout the country.”

Expressing anger over the investigation agency’s action, the CJP said, “Why have you people become so enthusiastic? The court ordered ceasing record of the schools and you people closed them.”

Last year, in December, SC barred private schools from increasing their annual fee by more than five percent. “Any hike of more than five percent in school fees would have to approved by a regulatory board first. In any case, the fee cannot be increased more than eight percent,” the court order stated.

Comments

comments