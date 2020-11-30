Supreme Court rejects woman’s appeal against Qazf proceedings

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench on Monday rejected an appeal over Qazf (false accusation of adultery) proceedings against a woman, ARY News reported.

The apex court bench comprised of Justice Sardar Tariq, turned down the appeal seeking abrogation of Qazf proceedings against the accuser.

“The court judgment would not affect the Qazf proceedings,” the bench observed.

“The trial court had acquitted accused Shafiq over the benefit of doubt,” the lawyer of the petitioner told the court. The court had also ordered Qazf proceedings against the accuser woman, the lawyer further said. “The Sharia court didn’t comment over the Qazf point of the trial court decision,” the counsel said.

“The court could not rule for cancellation of Qazf proceedings,” Justice Sardar Tariq said.

A woman Shakeela had registered a rape case with police in 1998 against Shafiq but the trial court acquitted the accused.

The Sharia court had also upheld the trial court’s decision.

