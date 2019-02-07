Supreme Court restores practice licence of Irfan Qadir

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday restored the practicing licence of former Attorney General of Pakistan Irfan Qadir after a gap of almost four years.

A bench of the apex court headed by former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja had suspended the licence of Irfan Qadir on March 26, 2015.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa ordered restoration of the former attorney general’s practicing licence while hearing the case today.

Chief Justice Khosa while hearing the case said there was no issue of the contempt of court. “No person appeared from the prosecution for the case neither any application filed for pending the hearing”, the CJP remarked.

“Mr. Irfan welcome back, hopefully your relations will remain good with the bench,” Chief Justice Asif Khosa said.

The top court had issued show cause notice to Qadir to explain why his licence should not be revoked.

The notice was issued in case of purchase of armed personnel carriers by the Government of Sindh wherein Irfan Qadir was representing the provincial government.

The notice was issued pertaining to payment of fee to the senior lawyer.

In November last year, the Pakistan Bar Council had demanded the apex court to restore the practicing licence of Irfan Qadir.

