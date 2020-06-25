‘Entire blame for PIA crash shifted on pilot, ATC’: CJP says surprised to hear plane had no fault

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the issue of many pilots allegedly having fake licences, the Supreme Court directed on Thursday the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and two other airline operators to submit a detailed report in this regard.

The issue of pilots’ fake licences and degrees came up during the hearing of the suo motu case related to the Covid-19 crisis. A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, was hearing the case.

Over the course of the hearing, the chief justice remarked the entire blame for the last month’s crash of the national airlines’ aircraft near Karachi airport was passed onto pilots and the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

“I was surprised to hear that the 15-year-old plane had no [technical] fault,” he said, adding the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued pilots licences, therefore, it is to blame for the incident and how is the pilot responsible for it.

Justice Gulzar asked the attorney general to explain as to what action should be taken against the CAA, to which the latter replied that action should be taken as per the law. He said the CAA issued licences after taking bribe.

Summoning the heads of the PIA, Serene Air, and Airblue on the next hearing, the bench questioned how and when fake licences were issued to pilots. What action was taken against those involved in issuing such licences, it further asked.

The apex court sought reports based on verification of licences of pilots. It also directed the CAA director general to submit a report on the issue within two weeks’ time.

