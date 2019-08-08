Supreme Court to take up video scandal case on Aug 20

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up petitions seeking a probe into the controversial video of former accountability judge Arshad Malik on Aug 20, reported ARY News.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will hear the case in Islamabad.

The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and other parties to the case have been issued intimation notices for the hearing.

At the previous hearing, the bench had sought assistance of the AGP, asking him to come up with recommendations in the case.

It sought a report on an inquiry initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into an FIR lodged on the complaint by judge Malik.

CJP Khosa observed there would be no relief for former premier Nawaz Sharif unless the Islamabad High Court ruled in his favour.

He questioned why the aggrieved party had approached the SC instead of seeking relief from the IHC as the convict was in jail.

The top judge said that the IHC was the real forum for the aggrieved party to seek any relief.

