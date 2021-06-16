KARACHI: Rejecting the pleas of builder and residents of the Nasla Tower Karachi, the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday upheld its order to raze the building, ARY News reported.

Earlier this year, the court had ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to demolish Nasla Tower after the cancelation of the lease agreement.

Nasla Tower is located at the intersection of Shara-e-Faisal and Shara-e-Quaideen.

Read also: CJP orders Pakistan Railways to retrieve illegally occupied land

Hearing the pleas of builder and residents of the Nasla Tower against razzing the building at Supreme Court Karachi Registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked China cutting of plots underway in Karachi.

“Usually the land is being occupied over the lease area in such projects.”

Terming the building illegal, the top judge ordered to demolish the building with immediate effect.

In the last hearing, the CJP held the SBCA responsible for all illegal constructions in Karachi and remarked there was no vacant land in PECHS. Where did this land come from for Nasla Tower?

The SBCA DG had said that this land was spotted after the re-allotment f the road.

Read more: Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower

To this, the top judge had remarked: “So does this mean that you would sell this land? “You will even allot Supreme Court building and CM House if you could.”

The SC after canceling the lease of the project had ordered to raze the building.

Comments

comments