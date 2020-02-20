Surgeon who operated on Umar Sharif’s daughter put on no-fly list: sources   

ISLAMABAD: The name of transplant surgeon Dr Fawad Mumtaz, who performed the surgery of renowned comedian Umar Sharif’s daughter, has been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, the FIA has registered a case against Dr Fawad Mumtaz over his alleged involvement in the illegal organ trade.

The sources said that the transplant surgeon was reportedly running an organ trade network in various parts of Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jawad Umar, son of Umar Sharif, had lodged a complaint with FIC citing that Dr Fawad had charged Rs3.4 million for the kidney transplant and took his sister to an undisclosed place in AJK where she developed serious complications a week after the surgery and died.

Earlier on February 18, Umer Sharif’s daughter, Hira Umer had passed away in Lahore.

Hira had been having kidney issues for a while and was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore. She was reportedly very close to her father, Umer Sharif.

Hira departed from this world while Umer Sharif was on a three-month tour of the United States.

