Surgeons successfully remove 30 metal objects from toddler’s stomach

CAIRO: Surgeons in Egypt have successfully removed 30 metal pieces including magnets and nuts from a toddler’s stomach who was suffering from vomiting and severe stomach pains.

A 15-month-old girl was brought to the Zagazig University Hospital north of Cairo by her mother. She was suffering from vomiting and severe stomach pains.

The physicians have conducted X-rays that shows strange objects inside the child’s tummy, prompting emergency surgery for her, Gulf News quoted local media.

They have reportedly located nearly 30 metal pieces including magnets and nuts inside the child’s stomach that were blamed for the pains she had suffered for days.

Later, the metal objects were successfully removed from the stomach by the paediatrics surgeons. The girl left the hospital and is reported in stable health.

The mother was quoted as saying that her child often played in the street near a workshop and that she could have swallowed the metal from there.

