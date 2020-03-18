Surgeries postponed at Quetta hospital amid coronavirus scare

QUETTA: As part of preventive measures against the novel coronavirus, Balochistan government has postponed all the scheduled surgeries at Civil Hospital in Quetta for unidentified period, ARY News reported.

In a notification, Balochistan’s heath secretary has directed the hospital to postpone all the surgeries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New dates for the surgeries will be announced later, read the notification.

Earlier in the day, the out-patient departments (OPDs) had been closed across Sindh govt hospitals following orders by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to limit the spread of coronavirus cases.

The decision had been taken by provincial govt after doctors expressed fear of the further spread of COVID-19 after contacting visitors.

All six OPDs of government hospitals in Karachi had been closed, while various private hospitals had also closed OPDs. Emergency service will continue at all hospitals across the province.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) had announced to suspend routine OPD services in government hospitals across the province from Wednesday. The leaders of the doctors’ association had further said all staff members will resume their duties in quarantine and emergency units.

